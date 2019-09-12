Stars of HADESTOWN, BEETLEJUICE and More Announced for Broadway Flea Market Photo Booth and Autograph Table
Broadway's biggest names, emerging talents and beloved legends are ready to take photos, sign autographs and meet their biggest fans on Sunday, September 22, at the 33rd AnnualBroadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Favorite performers will visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, from 10 am to 2 pm.
Those set to join the Autograph Table and Photo Booth include beloved and accomplished Broadway favorites Kathleen Chalfant, Gavin Creel, Jason Danieley, Paige Davis,Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung,Bebe Neuwirth, Christopher Sieber, Ethan Slater, Brandon Uranowitz and Julie White.
Also joining the table are stars currently lighting up Broadway, including:
- James Harkness and Jelani Remy from Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
- Clinton Greenspan and Arielle Jacobs from Aladdin
- Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Leslie Kritzer and Rob McClure from Beetlejuice
- Dave Thomas Brown, Kim Exum and Cody Jamison Strand from The Book of Mormon
- Lisa Brescia and Andrew Barth Feldman from Dear Evan Hansen
- Patti Murin and Ryann Redmond from Frozen
- Marc Kudisch from The Great Society
- Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page from Hadestown
- Mandy Gonzalez and Austin Scott from Hamilton
- James Snyder from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Derek Klena and Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill
- Bradley Gibson and Adrienne Walker from The Lion King
- Krystina Alabado, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Reneé Rapp, Kate Rockwell, Kyle Selig and Jennifer Simard from Mean Girls
- Danny Burstein from Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- John Riddle and Kaley Ann Voorhees from The Phantom of the Opera
- John Behlmann, Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana, Andy Grotelueschen, Reg Rogers and Sarah Stiles from Tootsie
- Mark Evans and Alison Luff from Waitress
- Hannah Corneau and Michael McCormick from Wicked
The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.
For an hour-by-hour schedule of the appearances, visit broadwaycares.org. Special guests and their appearance times subject to change. The line for each hour of autographs will begin at the Junior's restaurant entrance and stretch east toward Broadway. The photo line begins in Shubert Alley. Autographs are a $35 donation each hour for all performers that hour; photo prices vary based on the number of requests per performer.
