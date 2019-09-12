BWW TV: SUMMER Cast Gets Ready to Hit the Road; Watch a Sneak Peek!

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical is hitting the road! The musical will kickoff a national tour at RBTL's Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY (October 1-6, 2019) prior to the official tour press opening at the Connor Palace in Cleveland, OH (October 8-27, 2019). A list of tour dates for the 2019-2020 season is below. Casting will be announced later.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Dan'yelle Williamson as "Diva Donna," Alex Hairston as "Disco Donna" and Olivia Elease Hardy as "Duckling Donna." The cast of SUMMER also includes Steven Grant Douglas as "Bruce Sudano," John Gardiner as "Neil Bogart," and Erick Pinnick as "Andrew Gaines."

Below, watch as we take you inside the rehearsal room for a special sneak peek of the cast in action!





