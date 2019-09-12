Angela Lansbury Will Lead Roundabout's Benefit Reading of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the legendary 5-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as "Lady Bracknell."
Michael Wilson will return to Roundabout direct this one-night-only special event.
The reading will take place on Monday, November 18 at 7:30PM at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00AM.
The Importance of Being Earnest is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette. Dashing men-about-town John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff pursue fair ladies Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. Matters are complicated by the imaginary characters invented by both men to cover their on-the-sly activities - not to mention the disapproval of Gwendolen's mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell.
Wilde's classic production premiered in 1895 at the St. James Theatre in London offering a stinging critique of love, sex and social hypocrisy that remains relevant today. In 2011, Roundabout was honored to have the late, great Brian Bedford direct and star in the most recent production of Wilde's masterpiece on Broadway.
Additional cast members and creative team will be announced soon.
Generous underwriting support is provided by Gold Sponsors Roxanne and Scott Bok and Diane and Tom Tuft, and Silver Sponsors Susanne and Douglas Durst, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner and Cynthia Wainwright and Stephen Berger.
Golden Ram is the wine sponsor for the evening.
Premium, VIP and Benefactor tickets at $1000 to $5000 which include prime seating and an invitation to the exclusive post-show cast party are available at roundabouttheatre.org/earnest or by calling Special Events at 212-719-9393 x312. Standard Tickets ranging from $150-500 are available at roundabouttheatre.org/earnest or by calling Audience Services at (212) 719-1300. All proceeds benefit not-for-profit Roundabout Theatre Company and its many programs.
For information about Underwriter Packages starting at $25,000, please contact Lane Hosmer at 212-719-9393 x312 or laneh@roundabouttheatre.org
