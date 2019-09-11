Wake Up With BWW 9/11: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in PLAZA SUITE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was set to feature original songs by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and be directed by Jason Moore. Following the news, Gad took to Instagram to shed light on what happened.. (more...)

Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast will be led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) and Michael Milton (Nick Massi) as The Four Seasons.. (more...)

3) Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run

Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of Six earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.. (more...)

4) Great Performances on PBS Announces 'Broadway's Best' Lineup Featuring 42ND STREET, THE KING AND I, KINKY BOOTS

Great Performances returns with its third annual Broadway's Best lineup of acclaimed theatrical productions, premiering Fridays, November 1-29 at 9 p.m. on PBS(check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app. This fall's lineup spotlights musicals, comedy and drama: 42nd Street, the Broadway fable of a star-struck chorus girl dreaming of her big break; Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award-winning revival of the beloved musical classic starring Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe; Kinky Boots, the Broadway blockbuster featuring music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein; Reda the Tony Award-winning drama starring Alfred Molina as painter Mark Rothko; and Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon's modern interpretation of Much Ado About Nothing, the first Public Theater production recorded live at Free Shakespeare in the Park by Great Performances in over four decades.. (more...)

5) Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Will Lead PLAZA SUITE On Broadway

BroadwayWorld has learned that real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will come to Broadway in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite following an out of town run at Boston's Colonial Theatre - where the 1968 production also originated, before a 17 week run on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre with previews set to being in March. The production will be directed by John Benjamin Hickey.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Brigham Young University Alumni Bring It at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions kicked off it's new season recently with a celebration of alumni of the formidable MDT (Music/Dance/Theatre) program at Brigham Young University. Clark Johnsen (The Book of Mormon, La cage), Tregoney Shepherd (Les Mis, Phantom), Erin Wilson (Wicked), Steven Fales (Confessions of a Mormon Boy), Jacob ben Widmar(Xanadu), Peter Nelson (Chicago, Cinderella), Broadway wardrobe veteran Jake Fry, Don Alden (Open Jar Studios), Knikki Hess Roberts, recent graduate Ellora Lattin and host Ben Cameron (a Utah native) share songs and stories from the sincere to the spectacularly hilarious. Enjoy highlights here!

What we're geeking out over: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Album Debuts at #1 on Billboard Charts

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Grammy- nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, debuted #1 on Billboard's Cast Albums Chart. Click here to see the chart.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording was released August 30, 2019 and is now available at all digital and streaming providers by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Click here to listen to the album.

What we're watching: Ben Platt Releases Official Music Video for RAIN

Ben Platt has released the official music video for his latest single RAIN. Produced by Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Tove Lo, Jack Antonoff), "RAIN" marks Platt's first new music since the arrival of his acclaimed debut, Sing to Me Instead, released earlier this year on Atlantic Records.

Social Butterfly: COME FROM AWAY Actors Want You To Pay It Forward On 9/11

Five actors who play the same role in the Broadway musical Come From Away and the man they portray, Kevin Tuerff, encourage you to join the 18th annual Pay it Forward 9/11.

Perform three #randomactsofkindness to strangers on September 11th to honor the compassionate heroes and lost souls who perished in the September 11 attacks.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adriane Lenox, who turns 63 today!

Adriane Lenox received the 2005 Tony Award for Doubt: A Parable, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. She received Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations for her role in After Midnight in 2014.

She has also appeared as "Hattie" in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate; Caroline, or Change; Funny Girl and Dreamgirls. Adriane made her breakthrough through her Obie Award-winning performance in off-Broadway's Dinah Was. Her television credits include: "Lipstick Jungle," "Law & Order: SVU," "Third Watch" and "Law & Order."

