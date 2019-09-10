Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run

Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Performances begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. For more information, visit www.SixOnBroadway.com.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling(Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Single tickets for SIX on Broadway are now on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Tuesday, September 17 at 9:59am ET by visiting www.SixOnBroadway.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 25. See the Ticketing Information section below for additional details on pre-sale opportunities as well as the public on sale and group sales.

Partnering with US Producer Kevin McCollum, SIX made its North American premiere in May of this year at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, IL in a record-breaking run. SIX is currently playing a limited engagement at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA through September 29th and prior to Broadway will also play the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada (November 1-24) and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN (November 29 - December 22).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You