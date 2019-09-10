MUPPETS Series From Josh Gad, Bobby and Kristen Lopez Cancelled Due to 'Creative Differences'

News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was set to feature original songs by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and be directed by Jason Moore.

Following the news, Gad took to Instagram to shed light on what happened.

"After a little over a year and a half of working on a project called 'Muppets Live Another Day,' [Adam Horowitz, Eddy Kitsis, and I] have decided, with a heavy heart, to walk away," Gad wrote on Instagram. "Some times creative differences are just that."

Gad goes on to explain the series, describing it as "Muppets by way of Stranger Things," set in the 1980s.

"We wish this franchise all the best and thank our partners at Disney+ and ABC Studios for the opportunity to develop something so fun and outside the box," he writes. "My only hope is that one day you can all hear the BRILLIANT music by Bobby and [Kristen] wrote for Kermit and company."

Read Gad's full post below:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You