BWW TV Exclusive: Brigham Young University Alumni Bring It at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions kicked off it's new season recently with a celebration of alumni of the formidable MDT (Music/Dance/Theatre) program at Brigham Young University. Clark Johnsen (The Book of Mormon, La cage), Tregoney Shepherd (Les Mis, Phantom), Erin Wilson (Wicked), Steven Fales (Confessions of a Mormon Boy), Jacob ben Widmar (Xanadu), Peter Nelson (Chicago, Cinderella), Broadway wardrobe veteran Jake Fry, Don Alden (Open Jar Studios), Knikki Hess Roberts, recent graduate Ellora Lattin and host Ben Cameron (a Utah native) share songs and stories from the sincere to the spectacularly hilarious. Enjoy highlights here!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





