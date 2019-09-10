VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Actors Want You To Pay It Forward On 9/11

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Five actors who play the same role in the Broadway musical Come From Away and the man they portray, Kevin Tuerff, encourage you to join the 18th annual Pay it Forward 9/11.

Perform three #randomactsofkindness to strangers on September 11th to honor the compassionate heroes and lost souls who perished in the September 11 attacks.

Actors Chad Kimball (Broadway), Andrew Samonsky (NA Tour) Jeff Madden (Toronto), David Shannon (West End) and Doug Hansell (Melbourne) all portray "Kevin T and others" in Come From Away, and Kevin Tuerff, a man who was a "Come From Away" stranded in Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11.

Kevin's 9/11 story is one of the true stories inspiring the hit musical Come From Away. The musical's script references this random acts of kindness movement.

Kevin Tuerff was one of 6,579 stranded passengers and crew diverted to Gander, Newfoundland when US airspace was closed on 9/11. The tiny town welcomed in people from 90 countries and provided everyone with food, clothing and shelter. To find a way to thank the Newfoundlanders for their compassionate action, Kevin founded Pay it Forward 9/11 in 2002 in Texas. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 is a national day of service and remembrance in the United States and Canada.

Participants remind recipients of kindness to remember the souls of those who were killed that day and invite them to "Pay it Forward" by doing something similar to others. Kevin Tuerff's memoir, "Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11" includes an Appendix with examples of good deeds from the first fifteen years of the annual tradition. Learn more at http://payitforward911.or

See the actors and Tuerff below and learn more about Pay It Forward 9/11!





