VIDEO: Ben Platt Releases Official Music Video for RAIN

Ben Platt has released the official music video for his latest single RAIN. Produced by Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Tove Lo, Jack Antonoff), "RAIN" marks Platt's first new music since the arrival of his acclaimed debut, Sing to Me Instead, released earlier this year on Atlantic Records.

Fans worldwide fell head over heels for Ben Platt during his Tony® Award-winning turn in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen and on-screen in films such as the Pitch Perfect franchise. As the vocalist, actor, and performer sang life into a host of nuanced and fascinating characters, audiences embraced his voice wholeheartedly. By dusting off the piano, picking up a pen, and singing his own truth straight from the heart, he shared another side of himself as a solo artist.

Ben achieved superstar status as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, originating the lead role. The New York Times lauded him as a "breakout star," and he went on to receive the 2017 Tony® Award for "Best Actor in a Musical." Other honors included "Best Musical Theater Album" at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards for the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, "Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program" at the Daytime EMMY® Awards for a cast performance of "You Will Be Found" on The Today Show, and more. Not to mention, he joined forces with Hamiltonmastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda to craft a mash-up of "The Story of Tonight" and "You Will Be Found," benefiting the "March for Our Lives" anti-gun violence movement.

Signed to Atlantic Records by Chairman and C.E.O. Craig Kallman and President of A&R Pete Ganbarg, he explored his formative influences, ranging from timeless singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell and Carole King to legendary crooners like Donny Hathaway, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder. As a result, the music delivers confessional lyricism by way of soulful intimacy as part of one cohesive narrative on his 2019 full-length debut, Sing To Me Instead. The 12-track album, which was primarily produced by Jenn Decilveo, chronicles the highs and lows of a transformative relationship. Showcasing his story, Ben penned several songs solo and co-wrote the remainder of material alongside the likes of Ben Abraham, Eg White, Nate Cyphert, Michael Pollack, and more.





