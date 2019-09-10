JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year

Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast will be led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) and Michael Milton (Nick Massi) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble of Jersey Boys includes Andrés Acosta, Justin Albinder, Ashley Bruce, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Katie Goffman, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Bruno Vida and Amy Weaver.

Embarking on its 14th touring season, Jersey Boys will premiere in Honolulu, HI (now reaching 49 of 50 states in the US) and Monterrey, MX among others. The production will hold technical rehearsals and tour performances in New Haven, CT at the Shubert Theater, and then kick off the 2019-20 touring season, that will also feature return engagements in Cincinnati, OH; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Washington DC; Columbus, OH; Cleveland, OH; St. Louis, MO; Houston, TX; Fort Myers, FL; New Orleans, LA; Tampa, FL; Boston, MA; Seattle, WA and Tucson, AZ among many others. Since the tour launched in 2006, Jersey Boys has been booked into 250 cities in 49 states and has played over 4,900 performances on tour across North America. The 2019-20 touring schedule is available here. Additional cities will be announced later.

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). Jersey Boys worldwide has been seen by over 26 million people (as of January 2019).

Catch a sneak peek of Jersey Boys! Visit www.JerseyBoysTour.com/watch.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Jersey Boys returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. The Jersey Boys US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006 and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. Jersey Boys can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

The Jersey Boys design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award for his Lighting Design of Jersey Boys), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link, Rick Steiner, and NETworks Presentations.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Jersey Boys, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A Jersey Boys Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of Jersey Boys, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

For more information, please visit www.JerseyBoysTour.com.





