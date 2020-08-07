Wake Up With BWW 8/7: 36 QUESTIONS Film Coming to Netflix, and More!

Plus, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Tony Award winning actor Brent Carver passed away at age 68.

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Tony Award winning actor Brent Carver has passed away at age 68. Born in 1951, the Canadian actor Brent Carver was a star of both stage and screen.

Netflix is set to produce a feature film adaptation of the hit podcast musical 36 Questions, which featured Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton. According to Deadline, Brett Haley will direct the film, which is being produced by Chernin Entertainment and Automatik in association with Endeavor Content.

1) QUIZ: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Are You?

by BWW Quizzes

We're celebrating the 5 year anniversary of Hamilton by giving you the chance to see which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic productions you are with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz below!. (more...)

2) LISTEN: Leslie Odom, Jr. Almost Didn't Appear in HAMILTON Film Because of Low Pay

by TV News Desk

Leslie Odom, Jr. was a guest on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, where he shared that he almost didn't appear in the filmed version of Hamilton because of what he was offered for pay. . (more...)

3) Tony Award Winner Brent Carver Has Passed Away At Age 68

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony Award winning actor Brent Carver has passed away at age 68. Born in 1951, the Canadian actor Brent Carver was a star of both stage and screen. . (more...)

4) Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero

Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bullets Over Broadway (the show in which the duo shared the stage in 2014), recently added to Braff's forearm.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Parsifal, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is Tonya Pinkins. Tune in at 1pm here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up returns today at 4pm! Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Talk Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters & More on 'Tuesday, Thursday'

Ben's "All Beef Patti" is Patti and Bernadette not doing a concert together and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Melora Hardin sings Disney. Tune in today, August 6 at 10:30am to watch live!

What we're geeking out over: Brett Haley to Direct Netflix Film Adaptation of the Podcast Musical 36 QUESTIONS

What we're watching: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Lauren Patten Sing 'Your House'

Lauren Patten might not be bringing audiences to their feet in Jagged Little Pill these days, but she's still giving us chills singing Alanis Morissette. Watch below as she covers "Your House"- a song she typically sings in the musical's second act.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Karen Olivo, who turns 44 today!

Karen Olivo is currently starring on Broadway in MOULIN ROUGE! She most recently returned to the stage as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON. Olivo won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in WEST SIDE STORY, having created the role of Vanessa both on and Off-Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS in 2008. She also appeared on Broadway in RENT and BROOKLYN. She performed Off-Broadway in Lynn Nottage's play BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, had a recurring role in the hit television series THE GOOD WIFE, and was a series regular on HARRY'S LAW.

