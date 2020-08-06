Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero

The actor got a tattoo in Codero's memory on his forearm.

Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bullets Over Broadway (the show in which the duo shared the stage in 2014), recently added to Braff's forearm.

He shared: "In loving memory to the greatest ? @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff"

Cordero died last month at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator. Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications.

Read Cordero's full obituary here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You