Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero

Article Pixel

The actor got a tattoo in Codero's memory on his forearm.

Aug. 6, 2020  

Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bullets Over Broadway (the show in which the duo shared the stage in 2014), recently added to Braff's forearm.

He shared: "In loving memory to the greatest ? @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff"

Cordero died last month at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator. Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications.

Read Cordero's full obituary here.


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You