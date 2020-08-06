Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
QUIZ: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Are You?

See which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic productions you are with some fun personality questions!

Aug. 6, 2020  

It's time to see which of Lin-Manuel Miranda's classic shows you are! Are you Hamilton? In the Heights? Freestyle Love Supreme?

We're celebrating the 5 year anniversary of Hamilton by giving you the chance to see which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic productions you are with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz below!

Want more theatre quizzes to pass the time? Check out our Quiz Page for more personality and test-your-knowledge quizzes!



