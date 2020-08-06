VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Lauren Patten Sing 'Your House'

Patten sings a powerful ballad from home.

Lauren Patten might not be bringing audiences to their feet in Jagged Little Pill these days, but she's still giving us chills singing Alanis Morissette. Watch below as she covers "Your House"- a song she typically sings in the musical's second act.

Patten originated the role of Jo in the new Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill both on Broadway (Drama Desk and OCC Awards) and in the American Repertory Theater's world premiere. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage (Second Stage). Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick. www.laurenpatten.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You