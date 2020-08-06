Brett Haley to Direct Netflix Film Adaptation of the Podcast Musical 36 QUESTIONS

The podcast featured Broadway stars Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton.

Netflix is set to produce a feature film adaptation of the hit podcast musical 36 Questions, which featured Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton. According to Deadline, Brett Haley will direct the film, which is being produced by Chernin Entertainment and Automatik in association with Endeavor Content.

La La Land producer Fred Berger will produce along the film with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones through their Automatik banner. The script will be written by Haley and Marc Basch, who brought the idea to Netflix.

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it is a romantic drama set in the music world, based on the hit podcast "36 Questions", which was produced by Two-Up and was created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. The podcast, which featured Groff and Shelton, was the first breakout musical podcast, reaching #1 on the iTunes chart when it was released.

This marks Haley is also set to direct the Grease prequel, Summer Lovin at Paramount. His other credits include All Together Now, Hearts Beat Loud, All The Bright Places and The Hero.

