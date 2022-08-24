Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 8/24: HADESTOWN Tour Extends, TAMMY FAYE Musical Sets World Premiere, and More!

Plus, check out all new rehearsal footage from Funny Girl with Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh, and more!

Aug. 24, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the extension of the Hadestown tour, with new principal casting announced! The tour will now play through spring 2024.

The world premiere is set for Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John and Jake Shears, starring Andrew Rannells and Katie Brayben.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

The Door McAllen Church Will Pay Damages For Unlicensed Performances Of HAMILTON
by Team BWW

Following updates from the production and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the church has now issued a statement that they will pay damages and acknowledging the copyright protections afforded to artists' work.. (more...)

HADESTOWN Tour Extends Through Spring 2024 With New Casting Announced
by Stephi Wild

The North American Tour of Hadestown will extend through the spring of 2024, adding engagements in cities across the United States and Canada.. (more...)

TAMMY FAYE, New Musical From Elton John Starring Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells, Sets World Premiere Dates
by Stephi Wild

The Almeida Theatre has announced a new season of shows from autumn 2022 to spring 2023, including a world premiere of a new musical from Elton john, Jake Shears and James Graham.. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh in FUNNY GIRL Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele ("Fanny Brice") and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh ("Mrs. Brice") in rehearsal for the Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL! See the photos here! . (more...)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is Coming to Toronto as a Test Run for Potential Broadway Revival
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which played the West End in 2019 and 2021, and is currently touring the UK, will come to Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre in December for a two-month run. It is being called a "test run" for a potential Broadway production. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch David Archuleta in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now running through October 20th, 2022. Check out video of the cast in action below!. (more...)

Paul Rudd Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
by Michael Major

Paul Rudd has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building. Rudd wil portray Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the new season after making a cameo appearance in the season two finale. It has not yet been revealed if Rudd will be a series regular or guest star.. (more...)

Photo: Angelina Jolie Visits DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Philadelphia
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The national tour of Dear Evan Hansen had a special visitor this weekend in Philadelphia, when Angelina Jolie stopped by the show with her daughter Vivienne. Check out a photo here!. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan, Christiane Noll & More Will Take Part in Kick-Off Concert for SOMA Stage
by Team BWW

SOMA Stage have just announced its launch as a brand new non-profit theater company based out of the South Orange and Maplewood, NJ area with a kick-off concert set for Labor Day, Monday, September 5th at 4:30p.m.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



