Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Door McAllen Church Will Pay Damages For Unlicensed Performances Of HAMILTON

The Door McAllen Church Will Pay Damages For Unlicensed Performances Of HAMILTON

The church shared an update on social media.

Aug. 23, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier, RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton earlier this month that has raised eyebrows across the country. The two illegal shows, for which they did not have the rights to perform included vastly different dialogue and lyrics from the musical audiences are familiar with.

Following updates from the production and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the church has now issued a statement that they will pay damages and acknowledging the copyright protections afforded to artists' work.

Read their full statement below.

On behalf of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, I would like to personally apologize to the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the producers of Hamilton, and the numerous others who contributed their intellectual property to Hamilton, for staging an unauthorized production of Hamilton that infringed on the rights and copyrights of many.

The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church did not ask for, or receive, a license from the producers or creators of Hamilton to produce, stage, replicate or alter any part of Hamilton; nor did we seek prior permission to alter Lin-Manuel Miranda's work by changing the music, the lyrics, deleting songs, and adding dialogue.

We respect the copyrights of Hamilton"s author and contributors.

These copyrights are protected by federal law. We acknowledge there are lawful avenues to obtain a license to stage properties which we did not pursue. And it is never permissible to alter an artistic work such as Hamilton without legal permission. I recognize as the Pastor of the church that I have an obligation and responsibility to follow the law and educate our community about these protocols. Our ministry will use this moment as a learning opportunity about protected artistic works and intellectual property.

On behalf of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, we agree we will never stage the performance again and will destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images of the unauthorized performances or rehearsals, and request that all our members do the same. Lastly, we will pay damages for our actions.



Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Tennessee Shakespeare Company Launches 15th Season with THE TROUBLE BEGINS AT EIGHT: MARK TWAINTennessee Shakespeare Company Launches 15th Season with THE TROUBLE BEGINS AT EIGHT: MARK TWAIN
August 22, 2022

Tennessee Shakespeare Company launches its 15th performance season in celebratory style with Pete Pranica returning to the stage to delight audiences in the premiere of The Trouble Begins at Eight: Mark Twain.  The production is generously sponsored by The Sims Family Charitable Trust. 
Tickets Now Available for EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Arkansas Repertory TheatreTickets Now Available for EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
August 22, 2022

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has just announced that single tickets are on sale for Every Brilliant Thing, running September 13th to October 23rd. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.
Riverside Center Will Present GHOST THE MUSICALRiverside Center Will Present GHOST THE MUSICAL
August 22, 2022

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts continues the splendor of live theatre, accompanied with an optional meal service, with Ghost the Musical live onstage from September 14 through November 6.
The Skivvies Will Return to Joe's Pub with Tovah Feldshuh, Morgan James, and MoreThe Skivvies Will Return to Joe's Pub with Tovah Feldshuh, Morgan James, and More
August 22, 2022

On Monday, September 12 (9:30 PM), The Skivvies will continue their residency at Joe's Pub with special guests: Tovah Feldshuh, Morgan James, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Alysha Umphress, Tony Dalileo, Diane Phelan, Yael Reich, Chris Hlinka, and Emma Degerstedt.
Interview: Megan Hilty Is Bringing Broadway to AtlantaInterview: Megan Hilty Is Bringing Broadway to Atlanta
August 22, 2022

Following the sold-out success of its inaugural presentation of Broadway in the Woods with Jeremy Jordan, Art Farm at Serenbe will soon present Megan Hilty in an intimate cabaret setting accompanied by her musical director Matt Cusson.