JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is Coming to Toronto as a Test Run for Potential Broadway Revival

Aug. 23, 2022  

The Toronto Star has reported that the new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which played the West End in 2019 and 2021, and is currently touring the UK, will come to Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre in December for a two-month run. It is being called a "test run" for a potential Broadway production.

Read the full story HERE.

Sources close to the production confirmed the Toronto engagement of the musical comedy will begin in December and run for eight to 10 weeks. The run will be limited as Hamilton will begin performances at the Princess of Wales Theatre in February.

The production is expected to feature cast members from the U.K. tour, including Jac Yarrow, who played the title role in 2019 and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

The current cast of the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat includes Alexandra Burke & Linzi Hateley alternating as The Narrator, Jason Donovan and Bobby Windebank alternating as Pharaoh, Jac Yarrow as Joseph and more.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.



