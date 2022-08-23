Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl Revival
Photos: Get a First Look at Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh in FUNNY GIRL Rehearsals

Lea Michele will star as “Fanny Brice” and Tovah Feldshuh will star as “Mrs. Brice,” beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Get a first look at Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele ("Fanny Brice") and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh ("Mrs. Brice") in rehearsal for the Broadway revival of Funny Girl!

alongside Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein" and 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee & Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes as "Eddie Ryan," in Funny Girl beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.


