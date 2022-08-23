VIDEO: Watch David Archuleta in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now running through October 20th, 2022. Check out video of the cast in action below!

From the musical genius of Andrew Lloyd Weber (Phantom of the Opera) and Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast) comes one of the most popular musicals of the last 50 years. This telling of the biblical story of Joseph and his brothers is filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart.

Utilizing many different styles of music from pop/rock to country to musical comedy this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. Joseph includes the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door." This show has entertained tens of millions of people and is guaranteed to thrill and delight your family!