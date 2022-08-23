Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paul Rudd Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

The hit Hulu series was renewed for a third season in July.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Paul Rudd has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Variety reports that Rudd will portray Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the new season after making a cameo appearance in the season two finale. It has not yet been revealed if Rudd will be a series regular or guest star.

As previously reported, the hit Hulu series was renewed for a third season in July. The first two seasons are now streaming.

The second season took place following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) as Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The second season also featured Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

Paul Rudd made his Broadway debut in Tony Award-winning The Last Night of Ballyhoo in 1997 and has since starred in Twelfth Night (1998), Three Days of Rain (2006) and Off Broadway in The Shape of Things (2001), among many other stage productions. He was last seen on Broadway in Grace in 2012.

Rudd is also known for film appearances in Clueless, Ant-Man, Anchorman, Ghostbusters Afterlife, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, This Is 40, Knocked Up, Romeo + Juliet, and more.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



