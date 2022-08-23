Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAMMY FAYE, New Musical From Elton John Starring Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells, Sets World Premiere Dates

TAMMY FAYE, New Musical From Elton John Starring Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells, Sets World Premiere Dates

Performances will run Thursday 13 October – Saturday 3 December 2022.

Aug. 23, 2022  

The Almeida Theatre has announced a new season of shows from autumn 2022 to spring 2023, including the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. Cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla.

Tammy Faye is a new musical from legendary songwriter Elton John, Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and award-winning writer James Graham (Ink, BBC's Sherwood) and features Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben (Beautiful) as Tammy Faye, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Rannells(The Book of Mormon, Girls) as Jim, and Olivier Award-nominee Zubin Varla (Fun Home) as Jerry Falwell.

Recently, Elton John composed music for the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which had its pre-Broadway run in Chicago.

This true story, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening), is a testament of faith, resilience and the temptations of success.

The full cast includes Kelly Agbowu, Amy Booth-Steel, Katie Brayben, Ashley Campbell, Peter Caulfield, Danny Collins, Richard Dempsey, Fred Haig, Georgia Louise, Andrew Rannells, Robyn Rose, Nicholas Rowe, Martin Sarreal, Steve John Shepherd, Gemma Sutton and Zubin Varla.

From a studio in South Carolina, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker revolutionised religion. Preaching to millions 24 hours a day, Tammy just wants to put the fun back into faith. But a new wave of ministers wants you not to just feel God in your heart, but in your homes, in your schools and in the law too.

Performances will run Thursday 13 October - Saturday 3 December 2022.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


VICKIKRISTINABARCELONA Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next MonthVICKIKRISTINABARCELONA Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next Month
August 23, 2022

Rachelle Garniez, Amanda Homi e Terry Radigan compõem a aclamada banda Nova Iorquina que, através dos seus instrumentos, transforma as canções de Tom Waits, apresentando-as com arranjos surpreendentes. Três estilos distintos, que formam uma mistura original cativante.
SEPHAR TANGO Comes to Warsaw in SeptemberSEPHAR TANGO Comes to Warsaw in September
August 23, 2022

Fuzja tanga i muzyki sefardyjskiej w wykonaniu YASMIN LEVY & GANG TANGO oraz gości – koncert finałowy festiwalu Warszawa Singera.
Dean Haspiel Will Bring THE WAR OF WOO to Gene Frankel TheatreDean Haspiel Will Bring THE WAR OF WOO to Gene Frankel Theatre
August 23, 2022

THE WAR OF WOO, a new play from Emmy Award-winning writer, artist and cartoonist Dean Haspiel, brings heartfelt bombast to New York City's Gene Frankel Theatre September 29 through October 15. Directed by Philip Cruise, the cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, The Wire) and Samantha Simone (Blue Bloods).
American Renaissance Theater Company Announces Double Header of FASTENED TO THE MOON and LOVE, SEX & REAL ESTATE Next MonthAmerican Renaissance Theater Company Announces Double Header of FASTENED TO THE MOON and LOVE, SEX & REAL ESTATE Next Month
August 23, 2022

American Renaissance Theater Company kicks off their 2022-23 season with two new plays presented in rotation, Fastened to The Moon by Linda Kampley directed by Kathleen Swan and Love, Sex and Real Estate by Bill Cosgriff directed by John D. McNally. Performances begin at the Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street 4th Floor) starting Thursday September 15th and run thru Saturday October 1st.
 The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence
August 23, 2022

 The Latinx Playwrights Circle has announced partnerships with five new artists in residence. The artists are Rebecca Aparicio, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Alisha Espinosa, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, and Janio Marrero.