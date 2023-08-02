Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will welcome Emmy winner Bradley Whitford of “The West Wing” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Daniel Dae Kim, star of “Hawaii 5-0,” “Lost,” and “The Good Doctor” to the company as special guest stars at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. Whitford will appear August 9–20 with Kim playing August 30 – September 10.

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the cast for the American premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the bestselling mystery novel. The Da Vinci Code will star Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon,Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing. The ensemble includes Katya Collazo (Mrs. Warren’s Profession), Thursday Farrar (Aida), Howard Kaye (The Visit), Tarik Lowe (“Whiplash”), Glenn Morizio (On That Day In Amsterdam), David Patterson (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Melissa Parness (Richard III),and Jennifer Regan (“The Good Nurse”).

Plus, check out an all new video of the stars of Signature Theatre's production of The Bridges of Madison County performing 'One Second and a Million Miles' below! Based on the novel by Robert James Walker, the production will star Broadway’s Erin Davie (Diana, Sunday in the Park with George) and Mark Evans (Waitress, Signature's The Fix).

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Charles Shaughnessy to Star in THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Discover the exciting cast of THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse, featuring Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz, and Charles Shaughnessy. Don't miss this limited engagement. Book your tickets now!. (more...)

Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

by Stephi Wild

Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong will welcome Emmy winner Bradley Whitford of “The West Wing” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Daniel Dae Kim, star of “Hawaii 5-0,” “Lost,” and “The Good Doctor” to the company as special guest stars at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. . (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/30/2023.. (more...)

Video: Erin Davie and Mark Evans Perform 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

by BroadwayWorld TV

Signature Theatre's production of The Bridges of Madison County, with music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Marsha Norman, begins next week. The production will star Broadway’s Erin Davie and Mark Evans. Check out an all new video of the stars performing 'One Second and a Million Miles' here!. (more...)

BEACHES THE MUSICAL Will Make International Premiere at Theatre Calgary

by Nicole Rosky

The international premiere of Beaches the Musical as the final show of Theatre Calgary's upcoming 2023-24 season. Find out whats new about this newest version of the musical, which had previous runs in DC and Chicago.. (more...)

Enter for a Chance to Win a Free Cabin on The Broadway Cruise!

by HaleyJane Rose

Calling all Broadway fans! We're giving you a chance to join Christian Borle, Phillipa Soo, Norm Lewis and more on The Broadway Cruise from Miami to Key West and Grand Cayman, March 13-18, 2024. Experience live performances, Broadway karaoke, interactive panels and more! Enter for your chance to win a free cabin today!. (more...)

Oscar Hammerstein Museum Secures Funding to Purchase Historic Highland Farm

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Explore the exciting news about the Oscar Hammerstein Museum's successful funding campaign to acquire the iconic Highland Farm. Learn about the transformation of this historic location into the future home of the museum and discover the latest updates on their progress.. (more...)

LET'S CALL HER PATTY, PREJUDICE & PRIDE and More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for August

by Team BWW

What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is helping you pick what to see next by rounding up our top recommended theatre each month. Coming up off-Broadway this August is a world premiere comedy, a gender bent musical adaptation of a Jane Austen novel, and more. . (more...)

Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Support The Entertainment Community Fund

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Learn about Seth MacFarlane's incredible $1 million donation to the Entertainment Community Fund, demonstrating his unwavering support for the entertainment industry. Discover how this generous contribution will help those within the community and further promote the importance of supporting artists and creatives.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary-Louise Parker, who turns 59 today!

Parker was last seen on Broadway in How I Learned to Drive in 2022. Other credits include: Heisenberg [Broadway], The Snow Geese [Broadway], Hedda Gabler [Broadway], Dead Man's Cell Phone [Off-Broadway], Escape: 6 Ways to Get Away (2) [Broadway], Reckless [Broadway], Proof[Broadway], Proof [Off-Broadway], Communicating Doors [Off-Broadway], How I Learned to Drive [Off-Broadway], Bus Stop [Broadway], Four Dogs and a Bone [Off-Broadway], Babylon Gardens [Off-Broadway], Prelude to a Kiss [Broadway], Prelude to a Kiss [Off-Broadway], and The Art of Success [Off-Broadway].

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!