Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong will welcome Emmy winner Bradley Whitford of “The West Wing” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Daniel Dae Kim, star of “Hawaii 5-0,” “Lost,” and “The Good Doctor” to the company as special guest stars at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. Whitford (August 9–20) and Kim (August 30 – September 10) will successively appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan."

Direct from its limited Broadway engagement, Mischief’s international comedy sensation “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” flies to Los Angeles for its West Coast premiere, with performances August 8 through September 10, 2023. Opening is set for August 11, 2023. Tickets and information are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

Audiences are in for an awfully big adventure as the team behind the Tony Award®-winning global hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which played at the Ahmanson in 2019, brings its trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic “Peter Pan.” Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts.

The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

“I'm thrilled to continue our friendship with the brilliant Bradley Whitford, who was most recently seen on stage at the Ahmanson as Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol,’ which was unfortunately cut short due to the pandemic. I could not be happier to welcome Bradley back," Producing Director Douglas C. Baker said. "I am also delighted to introduce a familiar face to the Ahmanson stage, as Daniel Dae Kim makes his Center Theatre Group debut. One of the most popular and extraordinary actors in all mediums, Daniel is also a dedicated stage craftsman, who has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London. CTG welcomes both Bradley and Daniel into the fun, funny, and farcical world of ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong.’"

GUEST STAR BIOGRAPHIES

Bradley Whitford, a classically trained stage actor, who quickly gained overnight fame as the sarcastic yet vulnerable, “Josh Lyman,” on NBC’s “The West Wing.” One of the few actors working successfully and simultaneously in theater, film and television, Whitford is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents. In 2019, he was awarded the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”” as “Commander Lawrence,” the architect of Gilead’s economy. He also received two subsequent nominations in 2020 and 2021 for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Whitford returned as “Commander Lawrence” in the fifth season of the critically acclaimed series and directed the penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” He recently wrapped shooting on the Netflix limited series, “The Madness,” starring opposite Colman Domingo. He will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish, starring opposite Giancarlo Esposito, which centers on a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to pick-up a Zimbabwean gangster mostly known for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Whitford was also seen in the 20th/Hulu film, Rosaline, a comedic retelling of Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet,” and wrapped production on the independent film, “I’ll Be Right There,” starring opposite Edie Falco. He is also known for his work in the Oscar-nominated films “Get Out,” “The Post,”” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick… BOOM!” Whitford also produced the documentary, “Not Going Quietly,” about the life of activist Ady Barkan, who suffers from ALS. Other notable film credits include Warner Bros’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Disney’s “Saving Mr. Banks,” and HBO’s Lyndon B. Johnson biopic, “All The Way,” among many others.

Some of his notable TV credits include Apple TV+’s Echo 3, NBC’s “Perfect Harmony,” which he executive produced and starred in; FOX/Netflix’s “Brookline Nine-Nine,” Showtime’s “Happy-ish,” ABC’s “Trophy Wife,” CBS’ “The Mentalist,” and FOX’s “The Good Guys,” and NBC’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” among many others.

Growing up in Wisconsin, Whitford studied Theater and English literature at Wesleyan University and attended the Juilliard Theater Center. Whitford received rave reviews for his return to the stage in the production of “Boeing, Boeing” at the Longacre Theatre opposite Mark Rylance, Christine Baranski, Kathryn Hahn, Gina Gershon, and Mary McCormack. Whitford appeared on Broadway in Aaron Sorkin’s military courtroom drama, “A Few Good Men.”

He made his Theatre Club professional performance debut in “Measure for Measure “at Lincoln Center Theater and held the title role in “Coriolanus” at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C. Whitford also starred in the off-Broadway production of “Curse of the Starving Class” opposite Kathy Bates and performed in “Three Days of Rain” at the Manhattan. In 2021, Whitford starred in an off-Broadway rendition of “A Christmas Carol” at The Ahmanson in Los Angeles portraying the notable role of “Ebenezer Scrooge.” He is based in Los Angeles.

Daniel Dae Kim is an actor, director, producer, and activist widely known for his work in ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O,” Netflix’s “Stowaway”, Disney+’s “Raya And The Last Dragon.” He returns to the stage after making his Broadway debut in Lincoln Center’s Tony® Award-winning 2017 production of “The King and I.”

Most recently, Kim wrapped production on Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” where he will play the lead villain, Fire Lord Ozai. Up next Daniel and his production company, 3AD, will team up for a new spy thriller series for Amazon which will be shot in Korea later this year. Kim can also be seen in BJ Novak’s FX series, “The Premise,” Nat Geo’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” and Apple TV+’s “Roar.” Kim and 3AD produce ABC's “The Good Doctor,” as well as 2023’s multi-award-winning documentary “Bad Axe.”

His theater credits include productions with London’s Royal Albert Hall, New York’s Public Theater, Theater For A New Audience, East West Players, Pan Asian Rep, and NAATCO, and he received his training in classical theater from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he received his MFA.

Kim’s advocacy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is longstanding. His most recent testimony in front of Congress in 2021 helped lead to the passage of the “Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act,” and he currently serves on the White House’s Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Gold House and co-chairs the Advisory Council of The Asian American Foundation, which partnered this year with 3AD and Gold House for the first official AAPI centered House at the Sundance Film Festival.