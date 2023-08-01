Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Support The Entertainment Community Fund

Creator, writer and producer Seth MacFarlane has donated $1 Million toThe Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). Since May 1, 2023, the Fund has raised more than $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors, including MacFarlane’s gift, in support of film and television workers.

Additional notable donors include The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Stacey Abrams, Annette Bening, Tom Bergeron, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Suzanne Collins & Cap Pryor, Vince Gilligan, Lynn Nottage, Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley, Shonda Rhimes and Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw.

As of July 28, 2023, the Fund has provided more than $2.7 million to more than 1,500 people affected by the current work stoppages. Thanks to these substantial donations, the Fund is helping film and television workers in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more.



Given the heightened rate of requests for emergency financial assistance due to the work stoppage, the Fund is distributing about $400,000-$500,000 per week (compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023).

“The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need,” said Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening. “Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work.”

If people need help or can give help, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/workstoppage2023.

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.