Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: THE COTTAGE opened at the Hayes on 7/24. GREY HOUSE and NEW YORK, NEW YORK closed on 7/30. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 8/3. THE SHARK IS BROKEN began previews at the Golden and opens on 8/10. PARADE, THE LION KING, and WICKED had a 9-performance week.There were two capacities for JUST FOR US at the Hudson this week. Six performances had 849 seats and two performances had 975 seats, for a total capacity of 7,044. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 881 was used.

There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Five performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 16,739. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,860 was used.



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GREY HOUSE (18.9%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (16.1%), FUNNY GIRL (13.2%), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (4.3%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (4.1%), CHICAGO (3.7%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (1.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (1.5%), SIX (1.4%), WICKED (0.9%), & JULIET (0.8%), ALADDIN (0.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.6%), PARADE (0.5%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE COTTAGE (-19.6%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-7.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-3.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-3.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.8%), SHUCKED (-1.7%), JUST FOR US (-1.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-1.2%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-1%), HERE LIES LOVE (-0.6%), HADESTOWN (-0.3%), THE LION KING (-0.2%),

This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 248,525 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,189,129. The average ticket price was $125.50.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.37%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.05% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.50 is up $2.95 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,813,794

WICKED: $2,139,425

HAMILTON: $1,873,209

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,774,883

FUNNY GIRL: $1,672,811





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE COTTAGE ($252,244), JUST FOR US ($490,517), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME ($579,378), CHICAGO ($637,541), GREY HOUSE ($644,100)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FUNNY GIRL: $352,946

THE LION KING: $343,798

PARADE: $232,307

GREY HOUSE: $232,018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: $228,887





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($-240,528), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($-132,925), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($-64,365), SHUCKED ($-64,170), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET ($-55,352)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LION KING: $189.94

FUNNY GIRL: $183.20

HAMILTON: $174.38

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $169.57

PARADE: $162.24





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE COTTAGE ($72.69), JUST FOR US ($77.33), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME ($80.35), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($80.89), SHUCKED ($89.07)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

PARADE: 102.6%

HAMILTON: 101.4%

HADESTOWN: 100.1%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 100%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (55.3%), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (56.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (72.3%), THE COTTAGE (74.7%), CHICAGO (80.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: 2138

WICKED: 1897

THE LION KING: 1612

GREY HOUSE: 1367

FUNNY GIRL: 1286





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-1256), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-862), THE COTTAGE (-365), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-316), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-205)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.