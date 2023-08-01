BEACHES THE MUSICAL Will Make International Premiere at Theatre Calgary

Theatre Calgary's Artistic Director Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Broadway; Carrie, Off-Broadway revival; Ragtime - West End premiere; Altar Boyz, Off-Broadway), along with Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso (Tony & Emmy Award winner: Spring Awakening, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages, Broadway), Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, JAS Theatricals and Alison Spiriti for Right Angle Entertainment have just announced the international premiere of Beaches the Musical as the final show of Theatre Calgary's upcoming 2023-24 season.

Producers also announced that Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mike Stoller has joined the musical’s creative team as composer.

"I was delighted to get a phone call from Iris asking if I would write the music for the musical Beaches. Working with Iris is always a happy process full of laughs, and collaborating with Iris, Joe, Jenn, and Lonny on this terrific project has been a joy!" said Mike Stoller in a statement.

Beaches the Musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart &Thom Thomas, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart, based on the novel Beaches by Dart, and was developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor. Directed by Tony Award Nominee Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill), and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade, Broadway), previews begin May 18th, 2024, open May 24th, and run until June16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow, and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

The full cast and creative team for Beaches the Musical will be announced at a later date. Beaches the Musical will be having a NYC Industry reading in October 2023.

Previous developmental productions of Beaches have taken place at The Signature Theatre in Washington, DC in 2014 (starring Alysha Umphress and Mara Davi) and The Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago in 2025 (starring Shoshana Bean and Whitney Bashor). Both versions were directed by Eric Schaeffer and featured music by David Austin.

In honor of National Friendship Day, Beaches the Musical is offering a Best Friend Getaway. Visit BeachestheMusical.com to enter your information to receive a chance to win a VIP trip for two - you and your bestfriend - to attend the Opening Night of the International Premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary on May 24, 2024. (Sweepstakes will begin on National Friendship Day 8/6/23).

Stafford Arima - Theatre Calgary ArtisticDirector:

“I remember the movie'Beaches' like it was yesterday. I first saw it when I was 18 years old. Now 35years later, the brilliant Iris Dart, who wrote the original novel, has teamedup with the legendary songwriter, Mike Stoller to reimagine this timeless taleof friendship as a musical. I am honored and thrilled that this new productionof Beaches, directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, will have itsinternational premiere at Theatre Calgary."

Iris Rainer Dart- Book, Lyrics, Original Novel:

“Not long ago I visited the beautiful TheatreCalgary and fell in love with the theater, the energy of the team, andStafford Arima's joy and enthusiasm in presenting plays andmusicals to the community. Remarkably, it was my old friendStafford's idea, many years ago, that I turn Beaches into a musical. The teamof co-directors Lonny Price and Matt Cowart and our producers JenniferMaloney-Prezioso and Douglas McJannet have brought Mike Stoller and mealong with many laughs, and just the right kind of loving guidance to get us tothis important version of our musical. We can't wait to share it with all ofyou.”

“I’ve never been to Calgary, but I’ve had the great pleasure of knowing and working withStafford Arima. How lucky can a guy get? – I’mwriting a musical with the wonderful Iris Dart, who I love to write songs with.Our show, “Beaches” (based on Iris’novel)is being directed by the fabulous Lonny Price (who I met and worked withdecades ago) and co-directed by Matt Cowart. The producers, JenniferMaloney-Prezioso and Douglas McJannet have assembled this dream team, and now I’m going to get to seeCalgary and my dear friend, Stafford Arima.”

“Having previouslydirected 'The Louder We Get' at Theatre Calgary, Matt Cowart (co-director) andI are thrilled to continue our wonderful working relationship with ArtisticDirector, Stafford Arima, returning with another brand new musical, Beaches!Based on the novel, which was made into the blockbuster film, Beaches is astory that celebrates the ups and downs, the triumphs and tribulations of thethirty-five year friendship in the lives of Cee Cee and Bertie. (In the film,Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey.). We defy anyone to walk away unmoved by IrisDart’shilarious and touching book, as well as her lyrics to legendary composer MikeStoller’sexhilarating new score. If we sound very excited about it— we are!"

“It is one of the greatest pleasures of mycareer to bring Beaches the Musical to the stage and to have our internationalpremiere at Theatre Calgary. Working with the impeccable Stafford Arima andthe Theatre Calgary team has been a joy for my partner DouglasMcJannet and me, and anytime Director Lonny Price and Co-Director Matt Cowartare leading the team, the audience is in the best hands possible. With IrisRainer Dart and Thom Thomas' beautiful book tapping into the uniquebonds of friendship and the timeless score that Iris and legendary composerMike Stoller have created, best friends around the world will fall in love withCee Cee and Bertie, for the first time or for the hundredth time. At its core,Beaches is a love story about friendship… come fall in love!”