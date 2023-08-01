Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Charles Shaughnessy to Star in THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Da Vinci Code begins performances on August 24th, with an official opening on August 26th, and run through September 23rd.

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the cast for the American premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the bestselling mystery novel. The Da Vinci Code begins performances on August 24th, with an official opening on August 26th, and run through September 23rd on the Ogunquit Playhouse mainstage (10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME). Tickets are available now by Click Here.

 

The Da Vinci Code will star Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon,Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing. The ensemble includes Katya Collazo (Mrs. Warren’s Profession), Thursday Farrar (Aida), Howard Kaye (The Visit), Tarik Lowe (“Whiplash”), Glenn Morizio (On That Day In Amsterdam), David Patterson (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Melissa Parness (Richard III),and Jennifer Regan (“The Good Nurse”). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

 

The curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. Based on Dan Brown’s worldwide bestselling novel, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the American theatrical premiere of this international phenomenon.

 

“I find it wonderfully fitting that the U.S. premiere of The Da Vinci Code’s stage play will be here on the Seacoast at the Ogunquit Playhouse,” said Dan Brown. “Both the novel’s publishing premiere and the Tom Hanks movie premiere were here on the Seacoast and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to preserve that tradition for this exciting new production with this exceptionally talented cast.”

 

“Furthering our commitment to the development of new works, we are honored to have helped shape and create this multi-dimensional theatrical stage experience of Dan Brown's compelling thriller, immersing audiences within the mind-bending world of The Da Vinci Code,” said Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney.

 

The Da Vinci Code is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff (Girl on the Train) and Duncan Abel (Girl on the Train) and directed by Leigh Toney (The Trial of Josie K), based on original direction by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet); with movement direction by Tom Jackson Greaves (RENT), scenic and costume design by David Woodhead (Titanic), lighting design by Richard Latta (Singin’ In The Rain) based on original lighting design by Lizzie Powell (Macbeth), music composition by Ben & Max Ringham (Prima Facie), projection design by Tony Award winner Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), sound design by Kevin Heard (Lizard Boy), wig design by Roxanne De Luna (Singin’ In The Rain), and casting by Arc Casting, Mark Brandon, CSA. Daniel Everett is the production stage manager.

 

The creative team also includes Brad Peterson as Projection Supervisor, Nate Bertone as Associate Scenic Designer, Phoebe Brooks as Associate Director, and Esosa Oviasu as Associate Movement Director.

 

This production is by arrangement with Simon Friend Entertainment.

 

Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2023 season runs May 11 through October 29, with five mainstage shows, two Ogunquit Playhouse at The Music Hall offerings, and more. Single tickets for The Da Vinci Code are available now. For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.

 

 

About Ogunquit Playhouse:

For 91 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experiences. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world. Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and follow @ogunquitplayhouse on all social media platforms.

 




