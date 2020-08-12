Wake Up With BWW 8/12: BEETLEJUICE Wins BroadwayWorld Award For Best New Cast Recording, and More!

Plus, learn about how the Hamilton film on Disney+ had an audience bigger than anything on Netflix in July.

The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. Beetlejuice has won the Best New Broadway Cast Recording award!

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the acquisition of the World Premiere digital musical A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical for licensing to theatrical organizations in the US and Canada.

1) QUIZ: Which COMPANY Character Are You?

Are you more of a Bobbie or Joanne? What about Jenny or Jamie? Take our personality quiz below to find out!. (more...)

3) HAMILTON on Disney+ Beats Out Netflix Programs in July

The Hamilton film on Disney+ had an audience that was far bigger than anything on Netflix in July. (more...)

4) MTI Acquires Rights to A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the acquisition of the World Premiere digital musical A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical for licensing to theatrical organizations in the US and Canada.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Rigoletto, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Richard Ridge chats with Cherry Jones on Backstage LIVE today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- The Chaos Twins return today at 4pm with special guest casting director Erica Hart! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen

Our Radio Free Birdland Concert Series with Birdland Jazz premieres this week with Max von Essen! Watch the trailer for his show below!

Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show on August 13 at 7 p.m. ET and available On Demand! He's joined by Grammy winning songwriter and famed musical director, Billy Stritch, as well as very special guest, Nick Adams.

What we're watching: Bryan Cranston and Jimmy Fallon Show Off Their Hats

Bryan Cranston appeared on last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he took part in a hilarious bit about hats.

Watch Cranston and Fallon show off their hats, and sing about them!

Social Butterfly: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'The Beauty Is' from THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film remake, took to Twitter tonight to share a lovely rendition of the song, "The Beauty Is" from Adam Guettel's The Light in the PIazza.

i miss live theatre very much pic.twitter.com/gBiaivONcH - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2020

