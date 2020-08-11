VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'The Beauty Is' from THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Zegler is the star of the upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film remake, took to Twitter tonight to share a lovely rendition of the song, "The Beauty Is" from Adam Guettel's The Light in the PIazza.

i miss live theatre very much pic.twitter.com/gBiaivONcH - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2020

Zegler, a 17-year old New Jersey High School student, will be making her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story.

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You