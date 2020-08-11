Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
West Side Story Film
VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'The Beauty Is' from THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Zegler is the star of the upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.

Aug. 11, 2020  

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film remake, took to Twitter tonight to share a lovely rendition of the song, "The Beauty Is" from Adam Guettel's The Light in the PIazza.

Zegler, a 17-year old New Jersey High School student, will be making her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story.

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.


