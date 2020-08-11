Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW ALBUM AWARDS

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!

Article Pixel

Broadway social media favorite (and bonafide TikTok star) Beetlejuice took home two of the major categories.

Aug. 11, 2020  

After a record number nominees and votes, the people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020.

Winning big was Beetlejuice, taking home two top prizes for their cast recording, as well as Oklahoma!, Lea Salonga, Frozen II, Cheyenne Jackson, Heather in London and more!

Check out the full list of winners below!

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording included Indecent, Beetlejuice: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Hadestown, The Cher Show, Tootsie, American Utopia on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lightning Thief (Deluxe Edition), and Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)!

Categories for this year's awards include Best New Broadway Cast Recording, Best Design Of A Cast Recording, Best New UK Cast Recording, Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording, Best New EP / Solo Release, Best New Broadway Revival Recording, Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording, and Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist!

Best Design Of A Cast Recording
Beetlejuice The Musical The Musical The Musical - Ghostlight Records

Best New Broadway Cast Recording
Beetlejuice: The Musical - Ghostlight Records

Best New Broadway Revival Recording
Oklahoma! 2019 Broadway Cast Recording - Verve Label Group

Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording
Frozen II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Walt Disney Records

Best New EP / Solo Release
Lea Salonga - The Story of My Life - BYU Records

Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording
Little Shop of Horrors (New 2019 Off-Broadway Cast Album) - Ghostlight Records

Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist
Cheyenne Jackson - Plans - Love, Dad

Best New UK Cast Recording
Heathers the Musical (Original West End Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You