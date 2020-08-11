Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!

Broadway social media favorite (and bonafide TikTok star) Beetlejuice took home two of the major categories.

After a record number nominees and votes, the people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020.

Winning big was Beetlejuice, taking home two top prizes for their cast recording, as well as Oklahoma!, Lea Salonga, Frozen II, Cheyenne Jackson, Heather in London and more!

Check out the full list of winners below!

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording included Indecent, Beetlejuice: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Hadestown, The Cher Show, Tootsie, American Utopia on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lightning Thief (Deluxe Edition), and Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)!

Categories for this year's awards include Best New Broadway Cast Recording, Best Design Of A Cast Recording, Best New UK Cast Recording, Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording, Best New EP / Solo Release, Best New Broadway Revival Recording, Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording, and Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist!

Best Design Of A Cast Recording

Beetlejuice The Musical The Musical The Musical - Ghostlight Records

Best New Broadway Cast Recording

Beetlejuice: The Musical - Ghostlight Records

Best New Broadway Revival Recording

Oklahoma! 2019 Broadway Cast Recording - Verve Label Group

Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording

Frozen II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Walt Disney Records

Best New EP / Solo Release

Lea Salonga - The Story of My Life - BYU Records

Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording

Little Shop of Horrors (New 2019 Off-Broadway Cast Album) - Ghostlight Records

Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist

Cheyenne Jackson - Plans - Love, Dad

Best New UK Cast Recording

Heathers the Musical (Original West End Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You