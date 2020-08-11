HAMILTON on Disney+ Beats Out Netflix Programs in July

The film had the largest audience amassed by any one program over the course of one month this year across 7Park’s tracking of streaming services.

The Hamilton film on Disney+ had an audience that was far bigger than anything on Netflix in July, according to Variety.

7Park Data statistics that were provided exclusively to Variety Intelligence Platform showed that 37% of the research firm's panel of viewers in the U.S. watched the filmed musical last month, which is almost three times the number that watched the second widest-reaching title of that month, Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries which came in at 14%.

Hamilton's audience in July had the largest audience amassed by any one program over the course of one month this year across 7Park's tracking of Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+ (not included: HBO Max and Peacock).

However, Disney will not share any hard numbers so it's difficult to know Hamilton's actual audience size.

7Park measures the number of unique users who tune into titles on a daily basis and how long those users spend with titles via audio content recognition. The research firm utilizes a census-balanced panel in the range of 15,000-25,000 U.S. households watching via connected TV (either smart TVs or devices connecting TVs to the Internet, i.e. Roku).

Watching at least 2 minutes of a program is counted toward share of viewership. Mobile viewing is not measured by the 7Park panel.

Still, even with the rise of "Hamilton," Disney+'s bump from Hamilton didn't push them to surpassing Netflix for total minutes spent, however. In July, 7Park-measured households spent an average of 510 minutes on Netflix, compared to 246 minutes on Disney+.

The Hamilton film featured the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton."

