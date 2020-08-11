MTI Acquires Rights to A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL

The 9-episode musical is being turned into a 90 minute piece.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the acquisition of the World Premiere digital musical A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical for licensing to theatrical organizations in the US and Canada. The New York Times said about the new musical: "With broad winks to Agatha Christie and the limitations of remote theater, A Killer Party is cheerful...with a peppy, synth-filled pop score and smart, hooky lyrics."

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical which premiered on August 5, 2020 as a fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode Broadway star-studded musical, is available for purchase for a one-time price of $12.99 via AKillerPartyMusical.com. MTI is working with the authors of the show to create a licensable version of the property designed to be performed remotely online as a single 90 minute+ piece and shown on MTI's new Streaming platform hosted on ShowTix4U.com.

Starring theater favorites Jessica Keenan Wynn as Justine Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Detective Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as...Jeremy Jordan, this hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Music), Nathan Tysen (Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan and Rachel Axler (Book), Marc Bruni (Direction), Sarah O'Gleby (Choreography), Bobby Pearce (Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).

Each episode of A Killer Party: Murder Mystery Musical is approximately 6-8 minutes in length, and three new episodes debut each Wednesday (continuing August 12 and concluding August 19). A Killer Party features more than 100 minutes of content, plus bonus behind-the-scenes footage including bloopers, cut material, interviews with cast, and more.

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

"We are blown away by the reception A Killer Party has received since it premiered on August 5," Howland said. "We created this musical both to employ out-of-work members of the theatrical community, and to satiate the masses until Broadway returns, and we're so excited that due to the overwhelmingly positive response, we are now working with our friends at MTI to create a version of this show that can be performed by actors across the country."

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen said, "Everyone at MTI was knocked out by this innovative and unique approach to creating and presenting a new musical. Our customers, who are hungry for great content that can be produced safely during this public health crisis, began asking us about the licensing of A Killer Party right after the trailer was released. Not only were they inspired by the stellar and over-the-top performances of Broadway greats, they were equally impressed by the fantastic score and witty and clever book and lyrics. It's only natural that theatres across the country would want to produce this musical for their own audiences. We are thrilled to be working with Jason, Nathan, Kait and Rachel to make this show available for licensing as soon as possible."

For more information about licensing A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, please visit https://www.mtishows.com/a-killer-party-a-murder-mystery-musical

To order the entire season, click here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You