VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
Max von Essen is joined by Billy Stritch and special guest Nick Adams on August 13 at 7pm ET.
Our Radio Free Birdland Concert Series with Birdland Jazz premieres this week with Max von Essen! Watch the trailer for his show below!
Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show on August 13 at 7 p.m. ET and available On Demand! He's joined by Grammy winning songwriter and famed musical director, Billy Stritch, as well as very special guest, Nick Adams.
Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!
A new show will be aired every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm.
Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.
