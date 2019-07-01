Wake Up With BWW 7/1: Bette Midler and More Perform for World Pride!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Pride month has come to a close but we've got coverage of all of the Broadway stars who took the stage this weekend to celebrate. Check out the performances from Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Shoshana Bean and George Salazar, and more!

Kiss Me, Kate ended its run this weekend. We're flashing back on the show's run. Take a look back on its journey through Broadway!

Laura Michelle Kelly is taking the stage in Cabaret at Connecticut Repertory Theatre. We've got your first look at her, and more cast members, in action.

Learn more about these and other top stories below!



1) VIDEO: Bette Midler Performs at New York's Pride Main Event

by Stage Tube

Bette Midler performed at New York's Pride Main Event yesterday, June 29 at the Javits Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, Midler performed accompanied by 'Hairspray' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' composer Marc Shaiman.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: GODSPELL IN CONCERT, Cadogan Hall

by Fiona Scott

The British Theatre Academy gives aspiring young performers the chance to perform for free in top venues. Dozens of them have been preparing to perform in Cadogan Hall alongside Max Bowden, Luke Bayer, Laura Baldwin and Ramin Karimloo in a colourful semi-staged concert version of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell.. (more...)

3) Meet the Current Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway!

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Watch ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE Get Ready for NYMF!

by TV - Press Previews

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE features music and lyrics by Yuri Worontschak and book and lyrics by Paul Western-Pittard. When beauty-pageant contestant, Tina Lyons is cheated out of her rightful place in the finale of a Ms Beautiful World competition, she admits herself into the Savra Wellness Centre for Spiritual and Mental Wellbeing to rebalance her life. Little does she know she's accidentally checked-in to a top-secret operation run by Illuminati- lizard Overlords on a mission to colonize the planet. As it tracks the rise, fall, then rise again of Tina we're left wondering how we would react if we had the chance to get everything we ever wanted.. (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: KISS ME, KATE Takes Final Broadway Bow!

Roundabout Theatre Company concluded its critically acclaimed spring production of Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Paul Gemignani, after 30 preview performances and 125 regular performances. We're flashing back through its journey on Broadway!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Fitzgerald

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

What we're geeking out over: First Look At Laura Michelle Kelly and More in CABARET at CRT

Check out more photos here!

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) presents the second and final show of the 2019 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Cabaret," the Tony-Award-winning musical centering around a German nightclub against the backdrop of the Nazis' rise to power.

The cast will be led by Olivier Award-winner Laura Michelle Kelly (Broadway's "Mary Poppins," "Finding Neverland") as Sally Bowles and Tony Award-nominee Forrest McClendon ("The Scottsboro Boys") as the Emcee. They will be joined by three-time Tony Award-nominee Dee Hoty (Broadway's "The Will Rogers Follies," "Footloose") and Jonathan Brody (Broadway's "Spamalot," "A Bronx Tale"). Scott LaFeber will direct with choreography by Christopher d'Amboise.

What we're watching: Shoshana Bean, George Salazar, and More Broadway Stars Perform 'Seasons of Love' in Honor of World Pride

In celebration of World Pride, Broadway stars came together to perform Seasons of Love from Rent today, June 30!

Led by Shoshana Bean ("Waitress") and George Salazar ("Be More Chill"), the pride performance also featured Ainsley Melham ("Aladdin"), Ryann Redmond ("Frozen"), Patrick Vaill ("Oklahoma!"), James Davis ("Oklahoma!"), Bonita Hamilton ("The Lion King"), Wilson Cruz ("Rent"), and Callum Francis ("Kinky Boots"). Will Van Dyke ("Kinky Boots") was on the keyboards with Mason Ingram ("The Prom") on percussion.

Social Butterfly: Lizzo Campaigns For The Role of Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to take on the role of villain Ursula in the upcoming live action film remake of The Little Mermaid.

However, it looks like another star is campaigning for the role. Singer Lizzo took to Twitter to express her feelings toward not being cast in the role. She retweeted the news of McCarthy's casting, with a sad face emoji. She then retweeted a video of herself as Ursula, singing Poor Unfortunate Souls, which she had posted last year.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Terrence Mann, who turns 68 today!

Mann is a three-time Tony nominee, most recently seen in Marie, Dancing Still

Broadway credits include: Pippin (Charles, Tony nomination), Beauty and the Beast (Beast, Tony nom.), Les Misérables (Javert, Tony nom.), Finding Neverland (Charles Frohman/Hook), Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), Scarlet Pimpernel (Chauvelin), Addams Family (Mal Beineke), Rocky Horror Show (Frank'N'Furter), Christmas Carol (Scrooge).

Off-Broadway: Jerry Springer The Opera, Assassins (Leon Czolgosz).

TV/Film: "sense8" (Mr. Whispers), "Dresden Files" (Bob), "Mrs Santa Claus" (Tavish), "As the World Turns" (Emmy nomination), A Chorus Line (Larry), Critters.

Mann is the artistic director of Triple Arts Musical Theatre Intensive and Endowed chair of musical theatre at Western Carolina University.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





