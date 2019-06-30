BWW Flashback: KISS ME, KATE Takes Final Broadway Bow Today!

Click Here for More Articles on KISS ME KATE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude its critically acclaimed spring production of Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Paul Gemignani, after 30 preview performances and 125 regular performances.

Kiss Me, Kate stars Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase and Corbin Bleu. The cast also includes Terence Archie, Mel Johnson Jr., James T. Lane, Stephanie Styles, Adrienne Walker, John Pankow, Tom McGowan, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arrangements) and Amanda Green (Additional Material).

Before the cast takes their final bows, we're flashing back through its journey on Broadway!

In June 2018, it was announced that Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase would lead Roundabout's upcoming revival of Kiss Me, Kate in roles they previously played in Roundabout's 2016 benefit concert.

Rehearsals began in late 2018:

And the cast met the press in February 2019:

Previews began at Studio 54 on Valentine's Day 2019.

And the show celebrated opening night on March 14.

Dance captain Erica Mansfield received the Legacy Robe that night:

The cast performed the show-stopping "Too Darn Hot" at the Tony Awards!





