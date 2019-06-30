VIDEO: Shoshana Bean, George Salazar, and More Broadway Stars Perform 'Seasons of Love' in Honor of World Pride

In celebration of World Pride, Broadway stars came together to perform Seasons of Love from Rent today, June 30!

Led by Shoshana Bean ("Waitress") and George Salazar ("Be More Chill"), the pride performance also featured Ainsley Melham ("Aladdin"), Ryann Redmond ("Frozen"), Patrick Vaill ("Oklahoma!"), James Davis ("Oklahoma!"), Bonita Hamilton ("The Lion King"), Wilson Cruz ("Rent"), and Callum Francis ("Kinky Boots"). Will Van Dyke ("Kinky Boots") was on the keyboards with Mason Ingram ("The Prom") on percussion.

The performance was presented by The Broadway League in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, and aired on ABC News Live in the one-hour special, "PRIDE on ABC News Live."

Watch the performance below!

The iconic song will also be performed at the World Pride Closing Ceremony Concert in Times Square.





