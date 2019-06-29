Photo Flash: First Look At Laura Michelle Kelly and More in CABARET at CRT

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) presents the second and final show of the 2019 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Cabaret," the Tony-Award-winning musical centering around a German nightclub against the backdrop of the Nazis' rise to power.

The cast will be led by Olivier Award-winner Laura Michelle Kelly (Broadway's "Mary Poppins," "Finding Neverland") as Sally Bowles and Tony Award-nominee Forrest McClendon ("The Scottsboro Boys") as the Emcee. They will be joined by three-time Tony Award-nominee Dee Hoty (Broadway's "The Will Rogers Follies," "Footloose") and Jonathan Brody (Broadway's "Spamalot," "A Bronx Tale"). Scott LaFeber will direct with choreography by Christopher d'Amboise. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at crt.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

Willkommen to Cabaret! In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. A young American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, tentatively begins a torrid romance with the English lounge singer Sally Bowles. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary,

CABARET explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. As powerful today as when it opened on Broadway and garnered 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Join CRT in the legendary Kit Kat Klub for this smart, sexy musical featuring the enduring songs "Cabaret," "Maybe This Time" and "Don't Tell Mama." "Cabaret" has a book by Joe Masteroff and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The music is by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The Saturday July 6 2 p.m. matinee performance is a Pay What You Can performance, with tickets available for as low as $1 when you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Willimantic Food Pantry. Limit one ticket per person. The Saturday July 6, 8 p.m. performance will be a LGBTQ+ Night, with a special pre-show reception with food and drink. The Saturday June 15, 2 p.m. matinee will be American Sign Language Interpreted.

