VIDEO: Bette Midler Performs at New York's Pride Main Event

Jun. 30, 2019  

Bette Midler performed at New York's Pride Main Event yesterday, June 29 at the Javits Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, Midler performed accompanied by "Hairspray" and "Mary Poppins Returns" composer Marc Shaiman.

Watch her performance below!

WE Pride The Main Event also featured performances by Cyndi Lauper, Beyonce's choreographer Chris Grant, and a special percussion, dance and visual celebration of the theatrical phenomenon STOMP, which is celebrating its 25th year in New York in 2019.

All net proceeds from the event benefit prominent LGBTQ charities, including the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and LIFEBeat.

VIDEO: Bette Midler Performs at New York's Pride Main Event
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings 'Home' From THE WIZ at the World Pride Opening Ceremony
  • VIDEO: Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform 'What If Truth Is All We Have?' Written By Ann Hampton Callaway
  • VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Cast Teams Up With the Youth Pride Chorus For a Pop-Up Performance of 'I See Stars'
  • VIDEO: Bette Midler Performs at New York's Pride Main Event

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup