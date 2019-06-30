VIDEO: Bette Midler Performs at New York's Pride Main Event

Bette Midler performed at New York's Pride Main Event yesterday, June 29 at the Javits Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, Midler performed accompanied by "Hairspray" and "Mary Poppins Returns" composer Marc Shaiman.

Watch her performance below!

WE Pride The Main Event also featured performances by Cyndi Lauper, Beyonce's choreographer Chris Grant, and a special percussion, dance and visual celebration of the theatrical phenomenon STOMP, which is celebrating its 25th year in New York in 2019.

All net proceeds from the event benefit prominent LGBTQ charities, including the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and LIFEBeat.





