BWW TV: Watch ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE Get Ready for NYMF!

Now in its sixteenth year, the The New York Musical Festival will take place July 8th through August 4th with Mainstage productions at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, Readings at The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio, and Concerts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, all on West 42nd Street in New York City. Scott Pyne serves as NYMF Executive Director and West Hyler serves as Producing Artistic Director. For a full line-up of 2019 NYMF productions, visit: http://www.nymf.org

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. Go inside the big day with us below!

ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE features music and lyrics by Yuri Worontschak and book and lyrics by Paul Western-Pittard. When beauty-pageant contestant, Tina Lyons is cheated out of her rightful place in the finale of a Ms Beautiful World competition, she admits herself into the Savra Wellness Centre for Spiritual and Mental Wellbeing to rebalance her life. Little does she know she's accidentally checked-in to a top-secret operation run by Illuminati- lizard Overlords on a mission to colonize the planet. As it tracks the rise, fall, then rise again of Tina we're left wondering how we would react if we had the chance to get everything we ever wanted.





Related Articles