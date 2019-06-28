Melissa McCarthy In Talks To Play Ursula In THE LITTLE MERMAID Remake

According to Variety, funny lady Melissa McCarthy is currently in talks to don Ursula's villainous tentacles in the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

According to the report, Disney is aiming to make "contemporary and compelling casting choices, while still paying homage to the beloved animated original."'

The remake will be helmed by "Mary Poppins Returns" director, Rob Marshall.

It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

THE LITTLE MERMAID takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. First, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.

Read the full story at Variety.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You