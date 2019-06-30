THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Lizzo Campaigns For The Role of Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film

Jun. 30, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to take on the role of villain Ursula in the upcoming live action film remake of The Little Mermaid.

However, it looks like another star is campaigning for the role. Singer Lizzo took to Twitter to express her feelings toward not being cast in the role. She retweeted the news of McCarthy's casting, with a sad face emoji. She then retweeted a video of herself as Ursula, singing Poor Unfortunate Souls, which she had posted last year.

Watch below:

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will be helmed by "Mary Poppins Returns" director, Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

THE LITTLE MERMAID takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. First, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.



Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Lizzo Campaigns For The Role of Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film
  • Legal Battle Ends in Ousting of Curran Theater Operator Carole Shorenstein Hays
  • Wake Up With BWW 6/28: MOULIN ROUGE! Begins Previews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Vanessa Carlton Begins in BEAUTIFUL, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 6/26: THE PROM Film Casting, and More!
  • Check Out Who Took Home the Top Prizes at the 11th Annual Jimmy Awards

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup