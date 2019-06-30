Lizzo Campaigns For The Role of Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to take on the role of villain Ursula in the upcoming live action film remake of The Little Mermaid.

However, it looks like another star is campaigning for the role. Singer Lizzo took to Twitter to express her feelings toward not being cast in the role. She retweeted the news of McCarthy's casting, with a sad face emoji. She then retweeted a video of herself as Ursula, singing Poor Unfortunate Souls, which she had posted last year.

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will be helmed by "Mary Poppins Returns" director, Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

THE LITTLE MERMAID takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. First, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.





