Wake Up With BWW 6/26: THE PROM Film Casting, and More!

It was announced yesterday that both The Cher Show and King Kong will play their final Broadway performances on August 18. The Cher Show will have played 34 previews and 296 regular performances, and King Kong will have played 29 previews and 324 performances.

In happier news, casting has been announced for the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key will take on the roles popularized on Broadway. It was previously announced that Ariana Grande would play the role of Alyssa Greene, however, it has now been confirmed that she is not involved. The roles of Emma and Alyssa have yet to be announced.

1) Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, to Star in THE PROM on Netflix; Ariana Grande Not Involved

by TV News Desk

Ryan Murphy will direct and produce a feature adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom for Netflix, and he has announced the cast for the film, according to Deadline. The Prom will star Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Ariana Grande, with Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells in key roles. . (more...)

2) Check Out Who Took Home the Top Prizes at the 11th Annual Jimmy Awards

by Stephanie Wild

Last night, The Jimmy Awards held their 11th annual ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Mykal Kilgore and More in INTO THE WOODS at Barrington Stage

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Barrington Stage Company's Into the Woods with performances now through July 13 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Check out the photos!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Jimmy Awards!

by Jennifer Broski

Last night, The Jimmy Awards held their 11th annual ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The top awards went to Ethan Kelso and Ekele Ukegbu, for Best Performance by an Actor, and Actress, respectively. Kelso took home the prize for his performance as Will Bloom in Big Fish at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Logan, Utah, while Ukegbu won for her performances as the title role of Aida at Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School in New York City.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party

by Stage Tube

The Skivvies hosted their 'Tony Awards Viewing Party' at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 PM. Check out videos from the show!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Encores! WORKING officially opens tonight!

The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.

Based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name, Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers. From the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker, this musical exalts the hopes, dignity, and sense of purpose shared by each one of us. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion. The score includes contributions from an illustrious and eclectic list of songwriters - Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, James Taylor, and Lin-Manuel Miranda who composed two new songs added to recent productions.

What we're geeking out over: Stephen Sondheim, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry & More Join Jason Robert Brown at Town Hall!

Check out more photos here!

Just last night, June 24, SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown presented an evening of songs and stories at Town Hall. This was the 50th performance of SubCulture's Artist-in-Residence series, which will feature brand new arrangements with an orchestra of New York's finest musicians. Featured in the special evening were Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Joshua Henry (Carousel), and Rob McClure (Beetlejuice), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit) and Stephen Sondheim.

What we're watching: Join Hannah Corneau in the Next of Her FLYING LESSONS

Hannah Corneau is Broadway's newest Elphaba and she's taking audiences behind the scenes to show how her green witch came to be!

Hannah Corneau is making her Broadway debut with this role. She recently starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Group production ofRenascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Miserables (Joseph JeffersonAward), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music. She is also a member of RANGE a cappella.

