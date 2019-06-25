Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande to Star in THE PROM on Netflix

Ryan Murphy will direct and produce a feature adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom for Netflix, and he has announced the cast for the film, according to Deadline. The Prom will star Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Ariana Grande, with Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells in key roles.

Streep will play Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who teams with Corden's Barry Glickman in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. After career-ending reviews, they decide - along with Broadway babies Kidman as Angie Dickinson and Rannells (Book of Mormon) as Trent Oliver - to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers. They find one in Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to The Prom. A nationwide search led by casting director Alexa Fogel is on to fill the role of Emma.

Grande will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the PTA. Awkwafina will play the group's publicist Ms. Sheldon, and Key will play Streep's love interest and Emma's ally, Principal Hawkins.

The script is by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin with music and lyrics from Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.

The announced cast were Murphy's first choices and each said yes after seeing the musical with its themes of inclusion and tolerance. Murphy will produce the soundtrack along with Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun.

Murphy will begin directing the film adaptation in December, for a fall 2020 awards season release in theaters before it airs on Netflix.

The Prom recently announced that it will have its last dance on Broadway August 11th. The Prom will launch a National Tour in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in February 2021. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. The production also recently announced a worldwide licensing deal has been confirmed with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles