Jimmy Awards
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Jimmy Awards!

Jun. 25, 2019  

Last night, June 24, The Jimmy Awards held their 11th annual ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The top awards went to Ethan Kelso and Ekele Ukegbu, for Best Performance by an Actor, and Actress, respectively. Kelso took home the prize for his performance as Will Bloom in Big Fish at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Logan, Utah, while Ukegbu won for her performances as the title role of Aida at Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School in New York City.

Adam Kral of Houston Christian High School (Houston, TX) took home the 2019 Spirit of the Jimmys Award, while Anna Gassett of Cor Jesu Academy (Salt Lake City, UT) won Best Dancer.

Special awards also went to Jack D'Angelo, William Dusek, Jeremy Fuentes, Michael Iskander, Mia Hall, Abby Linderman, Chloe Elmer, and Sophia Wilson.

The two-hour talent showcase, hosted by Ben Platt, featured dynamic ensemble and solo performances, and included presenters Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

