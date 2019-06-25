Photo Coverage: Stephen Sondheim, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry & More Join Jason Robert Brown at Town Hall!

Just last night, June 24, SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown presented an evening of songs and stories at Town Hall. This was the 50th performance of SubCulture's Artist-in-Residence series, which will feature brand new arrangements with an orchestra of New York's finest musicians. Featured in the special evening were Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Joshua Henry (Carousel), and Rob McClure (Beetlejuice), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit) and Stephen Sondheim.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Brady (www.bradyunited.org), an important cause for Brown, Sondheim, and Marc Kaplan, co-Founder of SubCulture. "Bringing an end to gun violence is imperative, and I am humbled to again be able to support Brady's commitment to addressing this epidemic through education, litigation, and legislation," said Kaplan. In 2016, SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown presented a sold-out fundraiser for Brady - a truly memorable concert of The Last Five Yearsstarring Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Henry.

Brown's residency at SubCulture has featured many guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steve Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan and more!

Photo Credit: Erika Kapin Photography





