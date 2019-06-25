VIDEO: Join Hannah Corneau in the Next of Her FLYING LESSONS

WICKED
Jun. 25, 2019  

Hannah Corneau is Broadway's newest Elphaba and she's taking audiences behind the scenes to show how her green witch came to be!

Hannah Corneau is making her Broadway debut with this role. She recently starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Groupproduction ofRenascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Miserables (Joseph JeffersonAward), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music. She is also a member of RANGE a cappella.

