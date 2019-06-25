VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party

Jun. 25, 2019  

The Skivvies hosted their "Tony Awards Viewing Party" at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 PM.

The hit Broadway duo Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley sang covers and parodies from the musical theatre cannon during commercial breaks, while live streaming the Tonys on a large projection screen.

Special guests included Eric Ulloa, Marissa Rosen, Michael Kushner, Lauren Elder, Evan Todd, Conor Ryan, and Asmeret Ghebremichael.

Check out videos from the show below!

THE SKIVVIES are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. They were nominated for "Show of The Year" for the 2015 MAC Award.

