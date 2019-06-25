Check Out Who Took Home the Top Prizes at the 11th Annual Jimmy Awards

Click Here for More Articles on Jimmy Awards

Last night, The Jimmy Awards held their 11th annual ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

The top awards went to Ethan Kelso and Ekele Ukegbu, for Best Performance by an Actor, and Actress, respectively.

Kelso took home the prize for his performance as Will Bloom in Big Fish at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Logan, Utah, while Ukegbu won for her performances as the title role of Aida at Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School in New York City.

Adam Kral of Houston Christian High School (Houston, TX) took home the 2019 Spirit of the Jimmys Award, while Anna Gassett of Cor Jesu Academy (Salt Lake City, UT) won Best Dancer.

Special awards also went to Jack D'Angelo, William Dusek, Jeremy Fuentes, Michael Iskander, Mia Hall, Abby Linderman, Chloe Elmer, and Sophia Wilson.

Missed the ceremony or just want to rewatch the action? Check out the full stream here!

The two-hour talent showcase, hosted by Ben Platt, featured dynamic ensemble and solo performances, and included presenters Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).





