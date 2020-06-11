Wake Up With BWW 6/11: Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, & Melissa Errico Join Seth Concert Series, Raúl Esparza & Samira Wiley Lead TARTUFFE Stream, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series!

Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley will star in a live stream presentation of Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne has spoken out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets, standing in solidarity with the trans community.

Tickets are now on sale for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, for performances beginning on 2 September 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Eddie Redmayne Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets

by TV News Desk

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne has spoken out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets.. (more...)

2) Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!

Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning theatre superstars Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube

Josh Groban appeared on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.. (more...)

4) Tickets Back on Sale For EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE; West End Run Extended to Winter 2021

Tickets are now on sale for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, for performances beginning on 2 September 2020. (more...)

5) Experts Agree that Group Singing Remains Unsafe

While the world continues to transition into new phases of life after COVID-19, some question when it might be safe again for group singing.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Theatre's The Madness of George III begins streaming today at 2pm EST! You'll be able to tune in right here on BroadwayWorld.

- Josh Groban is hosting a movie night! Watch 'Josh Groban in Concert' live with Josh tonight at 8pm. Tune in on YouTube here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley to Star in TARTUFFE Molière in the Park Live Stream

Four-time Tony Award-nominee and Obie Award-winner Raúl Esparza and Emmy and SAG Award-winner Samira Wiley will star in a live stream presentation of Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

The production is co-presented by Molière in the Park and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside.

What we're watching: Watch the Cast of BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Reunite to Sing 'What I Got'

Featured performers include: Chloe Cheers, John Edwards, Ryan Halsaver, Jay Hendrix, Brian Michael Hoffman, Veronica James, Isabel Keating, Crystal Kellogg, Jesse Lenat, Ava Loughlin, Jamie Mann, Sophia Massa, Jacqueline Petroccia, David Poe, Nicole Powell, Roz Ryan, Tess Santarsiero, Kacie Sheik, J. Robert Spencer, Ben Stone-Zelman, Josie Todd, Mackenzie Warren, and family members of the cast.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles